49ers Reacts Divisional Round: Will the Niners allow the Packers to hang around?

The 49ers opened as ten-point favorites at home on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers following their dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World. It was an impressive performance for Jordan Love and the Packers, but Vegas is in on the 49ers winning by close to ten points (-9.5 currently) in the divisional round.

The money will continue to come in on the 49ers, but the question is: in what fashion will the 49ers roll on Saturday? The 49ers have the better roster and the experience. The Packers have been playing very well of late, with Jordan Love playing the best football of his young career.

The Packers’ defense is still susceptible to the run, and their linebackers can be exploited in the passing game. Kyle Shanahan knows Joe Barry’s defense. Christian McCaffrey will have a big game on Saturday. The only way the 49ers fall on Saturday is by beating themselves with mistakes and turnovers.

The Packers are a bit banged up coming into Saturday’s game and traveling on a short week. Jaire Alexander was injured late in the blowout of Dallas, and A.J. Dillon has missed walkthroughs to begin the week. The receiver corp for the Packers has seen injuries and is inexperienced.

The 49ers will be the healthiest they have been since Week 1. Arik Armstead, Ji’Ayir Brown, Tashaun Gipson, and McCaffrey all are on track to play. This team has been close many times and understands what is at stake. The Packers won’t get overlooked.

My prediction is the 49ers win and cover the 9.5-point spread by a score of 38-21.

Your options in the survey were:

1-4 points

5-9 points

10-14

14+

Lose outright

What do you think the margin of victory will be on Saturday? Will the 49ers allow Green Bay to hang around? Will this game be a runaway victory?