Trent Williams explains why he’s ‘100 percent’ returning next season

The San Francisco 49ers' left tackle Trent Williams is a surefire Hall of Famer. Pro Bowl selections may not be the most accurate way to judge a player’s career, but the three other left tackles in NFL history who have as many Pro Bowl nods (11) as Williams were all inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Williams recently joined Anthony Munoz, Jonathan Ogden, and William Roaf when he was named to his 11th Pro Bowl. Trent did not shy away from how meaningful going to the Pro Bowl was for him to the media on Wednesday:

“I didn’t cry or nothing, so don’t go writing that, but it did take me back a little bit. I remember just dreaming about making my first Pro Bowl and just thinking, ‘What do I have to do to get in that conversation? What do I have to do.’ And then now, fast forward. I’m in my 11th straight Pro Bowl. And it’s one of the moments where you’re kind of like, you’re working so hard, you’re working so hard, you look back, and you’re like, ‘Dang, I accomplished all that.’”

I’ve said that Williams is the best player on the 49ers since he’s been with the team, and I still feel that way. It’s impossible to quantify his value, but you can’t help but marvel at the things he’s able to do on a football field. He’s an incredible talent.

Trent isn’t done playing by any stretch. Williams was asked if he’s returning in 2024. Without hesitation, he said, “Oh yeah, 100 percent. I want to break the record for tackles, and that’s a big thing for me. So I definitely dropped to my knees and thanked God because that’s not promised. You can have an amazing Hall of Fame career and still don’t see 11 Pro Bowls. So I’m super proud of that.”

Regardless of how these playoffs end, the 49ers won’t have to worry about replacing their best player in 2024.