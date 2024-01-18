The 49ers and Packers will meet in the playoffs for a record 10th time

The 49ers and Packers will reignite their rivalry on Saturday as the two teams will clash in the playoffs for the fourth time since 2012. This has become the most common playoff meeting in the NFL, as the Niners and Packers will face each other for the tenth time in the postseason.

For once, the quarterback facing the 49ers isn’t Aaron Rodgers, as Jordan Love will add his name to 49ers/Packers history. Brock Purdy will face the Packers for the first time in his career. Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur know each other quite well.

Let’s revisit the recent playoff history between San Francisco and Green Bay.

2012 - San Francisco 45, Green Bay 31

If I close my eyes, I see Colin Kaepernick running like a gazelle towards the end zone. For America, this was Kaepernick’s coming out party. The 49ers whipped the Packers to the tune of 181 yards rushing from number seven. The 49ers started 2012 with a win over Green Bay, then ended their season similarly. What a time it was in 2012.

2013 - San Francisco 23, Green Bay 20

At frigid Lambeau Field, Kaepernick went sleeveless and finished Green Bay again in the Wild Card game. Once again, the 49ers opened the season against the Packers and won both matchups. The 49ers trailed 17-13 with 12:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and engineered a game-winning drive with 5:09 remaining to steal a playoff victory. Phil Dawson kicked his fourth field goal of the game to send the 49ers to the divisional round.

2019 - San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

This game was never close. Commonly referred to as the “Raheem Mostert game,” the 49ers blew the doors of Green Bay to clinch an NFC Championship. Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t even break a sweat in this one, only eight passing attempts for 77 yards for number ten. Mostert was the most dominant player on the field, running for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

2021 - San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

This victory was improbable. The 49ers' offense didn’t score a touchdown, and a Jordan Willis blocked punt tied the score up at 10 on another frigid night in Lambeau. The sight of Robbie Gould turning and pumping his fist before the kick went through the uprights is “Steph Curry” material. Deebo Samuel had the team in his backpack again, delivering on third down with a back-breaking eight-yard run to set up Gould.