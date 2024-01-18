Injury updates: George Odum is expected to be activated from the IR; Clelin Ferrell ruled out

The injury report for the San Francisco 49ers is short and sweet a couple of days ahead of their home playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell with a knee injury.

Chase Young and Randy Gregory figure to step in for Ferrell. This is a big tryout for both players as they’re unrestricted free agents. Young and Gregory have plenty to play for.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is questionable with Achilles tendinitis, but Dre has been rehabbing this week and figures to suit up.

Safety George Odum is expected to be activated from the Injured Reserve list with a biceps injury that’s kept him out since Week 10. Considering his importance on special teams, Odum’s return may be flying under the radar. Odum received All-Pro votes despite missing nearly half the season.

The 49ers enter this game the healthiest they’ve been in a long, long time. It’s a good sign that players like Arik Armstead and Ji’Ayir Brown are full participants and aren’t listed on the injury report.