Golden Nuggets: One game at a time

“The 49ers list linebacker Dre Greenlaw as questionable. He has Achilles tendinitis and was limited in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices after sitting out Tuesday, but he is trending toward playing.

Those are the only two players given an injury designation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion), tight end George Kittle (back), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), safety Ji’Ayir Brown (knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand) are ready to return to action after sitting out the Week 18 game.”

“I mean, he’s in the group with the elite guys,” Foerster said Wednesday. “Working with a Peyton Manning or a Jonathan Ogden. You work with some of these guys that are Hall of Fame-type players that prepare as nobody else does.

“And they’re almost crazy about their preparation. They’re never going to let up. They leave no stone unturned as far as game planning, as far as work, as far as their physical preparation, and Christian’s in that group of just elite players like that. There’s been a handful, but they’re generational-type players.”

“Matt Barrows: The rest-vs.-rust debate will get put to the test this weekend when the Packers, one of the hottest teams in the league, face a 49ers group that hasn’t played a meaningful game since Dec. 31. It’s possible the extended time off makes for a slow start. But the season opener against the Steelers and the after-bye game against the Jaguars — not to mention the matchups that followed the 49ers’ Thursday night games — strongly suggest the long rest will benefit them more than it hinders them. I see this game ending up a lot like last year’s playoff opener against the Seahawks.”

“However, Moody explained why that hasn’t affected his confidence entering the postseason. He played against the Rams when he had COVID, which he discovered when he took an in-home test after the game. He thought he was dealing with a cold in the days before kickoff and his symptoms worsened on game day.

“Sometimes you’re feeling great and other times you feel like absolute crap,” Moody said. “The thing I had to learn is no matter how you’re feeling and what the situation may be, you’ve got to power through it. I was letting that get the best of me … It’s a hard lesson learned.”

“After a shaky start to his first season as a starter, Love has been playing at a high level the past two months. He has thrown 21 touchdown passes with only one interception the past nine games and is coming off one of the best playoff debuts ever.”

“The Packers have one player ruled out, outside linebacker Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare, who suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury on Sunday against the Cowboys.”