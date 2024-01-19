45 percent of 49ers fans believe the team will beat the Packers by 10-14 points

49ers fans are a confident bunch. All are predicting a win, but 45 percent of fans expect the team to cover the ten-point spread laid by Las Vegas. Truthfully, if the 49ers execute and take care of the football, there is no reason the team shouldn’t roll into the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers offense has a distinct advantage over Green Bay’s defense with their running attack and ability to pick on linebackers in coverage. Kyle Shanahan is no doubt cooking up ways to create mismatches and force the Packers linebackers to cover in space.

Twenty-five percent of 49ers fans believe the team will win a closer ball game by five to nine points. Then, there are the ultra-confident 49er fans who believe the team wins by two touchdowns or more. Twenty-one percent of fans are in for a 14-point-plus win.

If this team is the Super Bowl team they aspire to be, this has to be a victory over the upstart Packers. The margin of victory doesn’t matter in the playoffs, but a dominating win will inspire confidence that the 49ers are peaking at the right time.

Ninety-five percent of 49ers fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction. I wonder what the five percent of voters believe is the issue with this team. Most likely, the five percent are Seahawks, Eagles, and Cowboys fans.

Saturday is the first step for the 49ers and their ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi trophy. Win and move on. Doesn’t have to be a blowout, but I’m predicting a 38-21 score. Bring on the next opponent.