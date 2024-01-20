49ers prop bets: We’re banking on a big day from George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers and Packers will do battle to move on to the NFC Championship game on Saturday. The NFL playoffs are just another chance to cash some tickets!

Let’s look at some prop bets to target for Saturday’s divisional game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Packers allowed 128 rushing yards per game in the regular season. On the road, the Packers defense gets worse as they allowed 141.4 rushing yards per game. There is a 20 percent chance of rain at Levi’s at kickoff, which would only lead to more rushing attempts. Christian McCaffrey is healthy and we’re taking the over on his 92.5 rushing yard prop (-130).

Yes, McCaffrey’s anytime TD prop is a smash at -340, but I’m taking McCaffrey as the first TD scorer at +310. I fully expect the 49ers to go right down the field and score to begin the game.

George Kittle ran 29.1 percent of his routes from the slot in 2023. Kyle Shanahan will exploit mismatches with the Packers linebackers. Give me Kittle over 53.5 receiving yards (-115). Primetime night game? Kittle time.

The weather may be a factor in this game, so I’d shy away from passing yard totals, but taking Brock Purdy’s alternate passing yards total of 232.5 at -265 feels like a lock.

Our same game parlay will consist of McCaffrey’s over on 92.5 rushing yards, McCaffrey first TD scorer, Kittle over 53.5 receiving yards, Purdy over his alternate passing yards total of 232.5, and a 49ers win. That’s a five legger that sits at +1500, 50 dollars can turn into 800 dollars. It’s a longshot, but let’s go!