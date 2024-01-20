Ravens vs. Texans thread: Expect Lamar Jackson to shake his playoff reputation

Before the main entree, the other No. 1 seed will play. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

To me, this game is almost identical to tonight’s game. You have the young, up-and-coming Texans led by a blossoming superstar quarterback. Houston played with the led effectively all game, which hid a lot of the warts they have as a team.

That won’t be the case against the big, bad Ravens. I don’t see the Texans benefitting from turnovers the way they did a week ago against Joe Flacco. They also haven’t faced a caliber of quarterback as Lamar, not to mention his athletic ability. I think Jackson has a big day, and Isaiah Likely has a coming-out party.

It was the perfect storm last week for Bobby Slowik against an aggressive Browns defense. This time around, Slowik and the Texans are going against a defensive coordinator on the head coaching circuit, too.

I like the Ravens to win by 14+.