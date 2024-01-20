49ers place Clelin Ferrell on the IR; elevate 2 defensive lineman from the practice squad

We’re a little over three hours away from the San Francisco 49ers kicking off against the Green Bay Packers. The Niners announced a couple of moves ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury, effectively ending his season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan initiallyhoped Ferrell’s injury would be short-term. My hunch is that Ferrell didn’t bring enough to the table to warrant a roster spot for the playoffs.

Chase Young and Randy Gregory both figure to play a more prominent role with Ferrell out.

The corresponding move was to activate safety, George Odum, from the injured reserve. He’s the team’s special teams ace and will play a big role for the 49ers.

Without Ferrell, the team activated a pair of defensive linemen from the practice squad, Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill. Both defensive tackles should allow the team to manage Arik Armstead’s snap count while he gets into playing shape after missing so much time.