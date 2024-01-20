49ers inactives: Dre Greenlaw returns

The San Francisco 49ers released their inactive list for tonight’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers:

QB Brandon Allen (3rd QB)

LB Jalen Graham

OL Matt Pryor

WR Ronnie Bell

CB Sam Womack

DL Alex Barrett

DL T.Y. McGill

Dre Greenlaw will start at linebacker after being limited or missing practice during the week. Greenlaw also missed the regular season finale. Safety George Odum will also play.

The team elevated two defensive tackles this afternoon from the practice squad, both Barrett and McGill, but they are inactive. The good news for those two is that they’ll still receive a game check for the work that they put in during the week.

The defensive line rotation will be something to keep an eye on. It’s playoff time, so the starters will likely play closer to 75-80 percent of the snaps.

Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff elected to roll veteran wide receiver Chris Conley over Ronnie Bell on special teams. Rookie Darrell Luter Jr. also gets the nod over Womack as the gunner.