 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers inactives: Dre Greenlaw returns

Chris Conley and Darrell Luter are in. Ronnie Bell and Sam Womack are out

By Kyle Posey
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers released their inactive list for tonight’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers:

QB Brandon Allen (3rd QB)

LB Jalen Graham

OL Matt Pryor

WR Ronnie Bell

CB Sam Womack

DL Alex Barrett

DL T.Y. McGill

Dre Greenlaw will start at linebacker after being limited or missing practice during the week. Greenlaw also missed the regular season finale. Safety George Odum will also play.

The team elevated two defensive tackles this afternoon from the practice squad, both Barrett and McGill, but they are inactive. The good news for those two is that they’ll still receive a game check for the work that they put in during the week.

The defensive line rotation will be something to keep an eye on. It’s playoff time, so the starters will likely play closer to 75-80 percent of the snaps.

Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff elected to roll veteran wide receiver Chris Conley over Ronnie Bell on special teams. Rookie Darrell Luter Jr. also gets the nod over Womack as the gunner.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...