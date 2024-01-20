49ers vs. Packers 1st quarter thread: It’s time

The hourly weather on Accuweather says that the forecast calls for 12-mile-per-hour winds. The gusts of winds will remain throughout the game, while the rain will be on and off. At kickoff, we can expect precipitation. For how long it lasts remains to be seen. The Rain was on and off during warm-ups.

I’m sure Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are hoping that there’s a torrential downpour if they win the toss and elect to defer, only for the rain to cease the second the Green Bay Packers go three-and-out.

We saw the Baltimore Ravens struggle during the first half before opening a can of you-know-what in the second half. Will we see the same rust from the Niners? DeMeco Ryans isn’t on the Packers sideline, so it’s unlikely.

I’m more interested in seeing how the Niners defense looks against Jordan Love and an impressive offense.