49ers vs. Packers 2nd quarter thread: Sloppy play has led to a slow start

The Green Bay Packers took the opening drive and marched 14 plays down the field while possessing the ball for over seven and a half minutes. Green Bay converted three third downs, with one aided by an Ambry Thomas defensive pass interference call.

Romeo Doubs is the Packers’ most-targeted wideout and has figured to be a prominent part of the offense. On 3rd & 8, Charvarius Ward got the best of Doubs for a pass breakup, which forced the Packers to settle for a field goal. Doubs would end up getting Ward on the ensuing drive for an explosive play after Ward slipped.

The first two drives for the 49ers defense were sloppy, to say the least. Despite being the beneficiary of an ineligible lineman downfield, the defense still allowed the Packers near the red zone. Tashaun Gipson committed a defensive pass interference. Tight end Tucker Kraft picked up a first down on a screen pass. Then, on 2nd & 11, the backup running back gained 11 yards after it appeared that Chase Young crashed inside instead of setting the edge.