49ers vs. Pacers third quarter thread: Shanahan is making us all Moody

The second drive looked like a team we were more accustomed to seeing. Christian McCaffrey had one carry on the first drive. He had six on the second drive. Purdy found Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk for double-digit gains.

Then, on 3rd & 5, Purdy found George Kittle streaking down the middle, running across the field. It was a perfect pass, as Kittle didn’t have to break stride, and it was a much-needed score for the offense.

They’d need the points, as Green Bay did not struggle to move the ball. The Packers had their third drive in a row of 10+ plays. Love found Jayden Reed on the first play for 27 yards. On 3rd & 7, Doubs beat Thomas again badly for a gain of 22 yards. The one thing you can’t do is give up explosive plays. You must make an offense methodically drive the field.

Greenlaw made a play on second down in the backfield, and Javon Hargrave pressured Love on third down to force another field goal to make the score 7-6.

San Francisco’s third possession of the half would be their last. The good news is that they had an 11-play drive that ate up four minutes. The bad news is that Jake Moody’s kick was blocked, and Kyle Shanahan had made up his mind that he was going to settle for a field goal.

The offense only ran five plays after the two-minute warning. They took 40 seconds in between the first two plays. Yes, you want to ensure that the Packers don’t get the ball again. But think about how efficient this unit has been throwing the ball all year. Shanahan assumed that he’d get three points and paid for it.