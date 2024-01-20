49ers vs. Packers 4th quarter thread: Win the quarter or the season is over

Here is your fourth-quarter thread. The first half went about as sloppy as possible.

Green Bay only outgained the 49ers by 21 yards, despite possessing the ball more. San Francisco had three penalties, didn’t reach the red zone, and only had three drives to show for it. Thankfully, they received the ball to begin the second half. We all predicted that the Niners would score closer to 30 points, but it’s difficult to do that when the Packers are draining the clock on each play.

The 49ers had three possessions in the third quarter and went three-and-out on two of them, totaling 11 yards. Sandwiched in between those were three scores, but two of them came by the Packers.

Green Bay’s first score came on a 9-play drive that went 75 yards. Ambry Thomas was the culprit once again, as he committed an inexplicable pass interference on 3rd & 15. Love found Bo Melton wide-open in the end zone after Tashaun Gipson slipped.

After Kittle had a big gain and McCaffrey exploded for a 39-yard touchdown run, the special teams unit gave up a 73-yard kick return. The returner fumbled, but the Packers recovered the ball. Their two-point conversion was successful, and the Niners trailed 21-14.

The Packers had an opportunity to ice the game away. At midfield, on third down, Love threw an errant pass, and Dre Greenlaw was there to save the day. The 49ers had the ball at midfield with an opportunity to tie the game.

Brandon Aiyuk, who had been quiet, came up with a critical third-down reception to move the chains. Purdy was off-target on a few throws and missed McCaffrey and Kittle on the drive. Back-to-back incompletions put the offense in another 3rd & 10 situation.

Purdy climbed the pocket right into the rush of Green Bay, which forced another Moody attempt.