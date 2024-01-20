Instant reaction to the 49ers 24-21 win over the Packers

The San Francisco 49ers pulled through in a come-from-behind 24-21 victory to defeat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they’ll now move on to the NFC Championship Game to face the winner of the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the game, the 49ers started slow and struggled for several portions of the game, but a game-winning drive turned out to be successful, leading San Francisco to victory.

A Dre Greenlaw interception sealed the deal at the end of the game, completing the comeback after the 49ers entered the fourth quarter trailing 21-14.

Following the game, 49ers analyst Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the team’s 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Offense

Brock Purdy struggled on Saturday for a majority of the game, missing open receivers, throwing nearly two interceptions, and having accuracy issues throughout the game.

Even up until the 49ers’ second-to-last drive, Purdy seemed shaky, leaving questions as to whether San Francisco could orchestrate a game-winning drive.

Purdy brushed aside all of those questions, delivering a number of accurate passes to get the 49ers in the red zone, where Christian McCaffrey scored the go-ahead touchdown.

You never want to see Purdy struggle the way that he did, but it was a necessary sight to see him overcome adversity and come from behind in a key game like Saturday’s, and the second-year quarterback answered the challenge.

Christian McCaffrey was incredibly efficient on Saturday, but surprisingly didn’t see his normal volume, as he entered the fourth quarter with only 11 carries.

When the 49ers went to the run, they found success, but needed to do it more often, which will be something to monitor in next weekend’s game.

Defense

The defense was gashed on the ground, as Aaron Jones rushed for 108 yards and 18 carries, while the Packers as a whole had 136 rushing yards.

Defenders consistently crashed on the edges, leaving the outside lanes open for running backs for explosive plays.

However, while the 49ers allowed Green Bay to drive into San Francisco territory six times, they allowed just two touchdowns on those opportunities, as they forced two field goals, a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs.

The bend-don’t-break mentality was huge in a three-point victory, and the 49ers’ defense also forced two interceptions, a punt, and a missed field goal on Green Bay’s final four drives of the game.

San Francisco will look to improve for next weekend, but get yet another playoff game at Levi’s Stadium and just arguably played what could be their hardest opponent in the NFC.