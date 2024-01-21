Golden Nuggets: Victory Sunday, brought to you by Dre Greenlaw

“Earlier this year, Shanahan said that the No. 1 indicator of winning is turnovers. The No. 2 indicator? Scoring to end the first half.

But the 49ers did not do that. At the two-minute warning, San Francisco had the ball at their own 40-yard line with three timeouts.

They burned 33 seconds after a 9-yard gain by Christian McCaffrey, then eight seconds on another run by McCaffrey. But another run, ahead of a 3rd-and-2 at the Green Bay 43-yard line, didn’t start until there were 34 seconds left on the clock.

They finished the drive in position for a 48-yard field goal attempt... in the rain... with a rookie kicker who missed his first extra point and first kick inside 40 yards to end the regular season.

The result? Karmic punishment in the form of a blocked field goal. It was punishment for Shanahan’s approach and retribution for the ending of the 2021 NFC Divisional Round game between these two teams.

But despite one of his worst games of the season, Shanahan dialed up a game-winning drive to send the 49ers to another NFC Championship.”

“SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 31st time was the charm for the San Francisco 49ers.”

“With even more postseason heartbreak looming on the not-so-distant horizon, the 49ers avoided what might have been the most anguishing chapter in their recent history of playoff pain.”