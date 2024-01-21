The 49ers are now 1-30 when trailing by 5+ points in the 4th quarter after last night’s comeback win

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in a strange, strange NFC Divisional game that has raised more questions about the team than many of their losses, but darn it, they got a monkey off their back.

During the game, if you hadn’t gone somewhere for oxygen, you may have been privy to a graphic at the start of the 4th quarter where it explained the 49ers were 0-30 when trailing by 5+ points into the 4th quarter.

The 49ers can’t play from behind, and I wouldn’t think less of you if you saw the 4th quarter come and say, “This is over.”

Of course, this happened:

With a minute left, you wouldn’t be wrong to think that with the way the Packers moved the ball, they could get a field goal to get to overtime. Then Dre Greenlaw happened. Game over.

This means that the 0-30 record is now 1-30. No longer do the 49ers have a “0” when trailing by 5+ points; they have DONE IT!

That means by these odds when down by 5+ points, they have a 3% win percentage, not 0. Progress. That also was a drive orchestrated by Brock Purdy. Yes, Brock Purdy managed to forget he was Brock Purdy in the final six minutes and returned to being Superman.

All jokes aside, even if it’s an atrocious defense like the Packers (allegedly— it looked decent Saturday), a win like that is huge for the 49ers. Joe Montana wasn’t exactly playing his best game in the 1981 NFC Championship, but he managed to hit Dwight Clark for the game-winner and send the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

However you look at it, the record no longer has a goose egg. The 49ers are 1-30 when trailing by 5+ in the 4th quarter.

I’m telling you, now there’s a chance.