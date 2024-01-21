Buccaneers vs. Lions thread: A preview of the 49ers next opponent

The Green Bay Packers were the hottest team in the NFC coming into the playoffs, and the San Francisco 49ers, along with most of us, took them lightly. But a win is a win, and nobody remembers that you struggled in a playoff game so long as you win the Super Bowl.

In a weird way, the Packers feel like the bigger threat as opposed to the teams we will watch today. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were fortunate to escape last week against the Los Angeles Rams with a victory. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had everything go in their favor against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions’ offense didn’t accomplish much of anything in the second half last week. The Bucs didn’t have to. I think we see a higher-scoring game despite Tampa Bay’s defense being healthier. Both teams should forgo running the ball and sling it around the yard.

It’ll take a few turnovers for the Bucs to win, and, oddly enough, I’m predicting Goff to play a clean game, which means the Lions win.