The 49ers are set to host the Lions in the NFC Championship

The two best teams in the NFC will face off in the NFC Championship. We just watched the Detroit Lions score 31 points against a healthy Todd Bowles defense. When Jared Goff doesn’t turn the ball over, the Lions are incredibly difficult It’ to beat. They had 394 yards, and Detroit’s skill players are one of the few teams in the NFL that can keep pace with the 49ers.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is explosive and good for at least a couple of big plays a game. Tight end Sam LaPorta won’t be easy for the best linebacking duo in the NFL to cover.

And then there’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the NFL's most reliable wideouts. Goff was only sacked twice on 43 dropbacks, which speaks to how well the Lions can pass-protect — we know Goff isn’t avoiding any sacks.

The Lions defense is worse than the Packers defense. They let Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers march up and down the field all game. Before the two-minute drive to decide the game, Tampa Bay had over 400 yards. They were also 3-for-3 in the red zone, but three turnovers were the difference.

As long as the 49ers don’t turn the ball over, they’ll have success against the Lions defense. Kyle Shanahan will have answers for the slot blitzes Aaron Glenn deploys, and yards after a catch will be at a premium.

The game is next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT. The two most consistent offenses in the NFC will go head to head for a chance to make the Super Bowl.