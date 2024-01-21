Chiefs vs. Bills thread: A battle between 2 of the best QBs in the NFL

The final game of the Divisional round features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is already discussed among the greatest ever to play the position, but he doesn’t have much experience in playoff road games.

Surprisingly, he’s an underdog to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. These two teams played in December, where the Bills prevailed 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. Isaiah Pacheco didn’t play in that game. Mahomes threw an interception on the first drive, and before you knew it, the Chiefs trailed 14-0.

The Bills come into this game banged up defensively, which is not what you want against Mahomes. Despite the Chiefs’ offense looking average to the eye test this year, Buffalo allowed Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers to do whatever they wanted to offensively.

Mahomes will lean on Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. Josh Allen will look to Stef Diggs and Dalton Kincaid. The Chiefs have played well defensively this year, but Allen is a quarterback that ruins many game plans. Buffalo will score, and the Chiefs will answer. This game should come down to the final score. Keep an eye out whether the Bills offense gets stagnant in the second half.