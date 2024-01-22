Rita Oak and Telmo Faria Walk into a Gold Bar.

If there’s one thing I truly love, it’s when the 49ers’ Faithful connect and make what I like to call ‘milestone moments’ happen. In this case, I think it is more of a treat when 49ers Faithful connect across continents.

Suppose you are not familiar with Rita Carvalho’s work. In that case, you may have come across one of her 49ers-inspired drawings out on social media as Rita Oak or even have walked by her artwork on a Joe Montana Edition and collaborated with her artwork on a bottle of Gold Bar Whiskey.

This time, Rita is back at it again. Uma Casa’s Chef Telmo Faria and Rita Oak have teamed up with Gold Bar Whiskey to introduce a limited 8x10 print available only this postseason run to commemorate a golden season by the 49ers so far.

Rita exclaimed her excitement over the new collaboration, “When Gold Bar Whiskey approached me with this idea, it felt like the perfect match - mixing the Portuguese connection with Uma Casa and the love for the 49ers. Having worked with Gold Bar in the past I knew this collaboration would be a touchdown! To put the cherry on top (literally), Uma Casa created the special Red & Gold cocktail, which is the best way to end the year and celebrate the #1 seed heading into the playoffs!”

Sam Thumm of Gold Bar Whiskey told me he was thrilled to help bridge the collaboration between Uma Casa and Rita Oak, “We’ve been working with Rita for the past couple of years and recognize how amazing of an artist she is.

We’ve crossed paths with Chef Telmo, and once we finally had the chance to try the food and cocktails at Uma Casa, we knew we had to connect the (Portuguese) dots. Combining our passion for the 49ers, art, and cocktails, we came up with a unique way to say thank you to the Faithful and celebrate our 2024 playoff run!”

The Gold Bar Whiskey Red and Gold is composed of:

Jinja (Portuguese sour cherry liqueur)

Cocchi Rosa Americano

Garnished with a cherry and edible gold flake.

Visit Uma Casa to try the well-executed Portuguese dishes and check out the Gold Bar Whiskey Red & Gold - inspired by Portuguese flavors and 49ers colors. You can also take home a complimentary Limited Edition Rita Oak print while supplies last. Ask your server for more details.