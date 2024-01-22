Golden Nuggets: Bring on the Lions

“He broke free from Kraft and had space as he took off running towards the right numbers, with a few blockers in front of him. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir picked up Reed. Warner got out in front of Greenlaw and took on Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins, who has about 80 pounds on Warner.

But Greenlaw spurred the convoy, zagged to the opposite side of the field.

“Had me blocking that big ol’ dude for nothing,” Warner said, shaking his head.”

“He completed six of seven pass attempts on the make-or-break drive for 47 yards. He also picked up a first down with a third-down sneak and came through with a 9-yard scramble to set up Christian McCaffrey’s game-winning touchdown with 1:07 remaining.”

“The clock ticked and ticked, an 18-second play that felt like a kid’s entire childhood. Then again, that’s how the entire game felt to Peggy Shanahan, the coach’s mother, who spent most of its climatic moments hiding out in the bathroom of a luxury suite, too tense to watch, praying for the roar of the crowd to signal salvation.

She wasn’t the only interested party who didn’t witness Greenlaw’s impersonation of Paul Crewe on the climatic play of “The Longest Yard” in real time. Purdy missed a good chunk of it, too.

“When you picked it off I started to go back to get my helmet, cause I thought you were down,” Purdy told Greenlaw in the locker room after the game. “Then I go back to go on the field (for the game-ending kneeldown) and I look up and you’re still running.”

Replied Greenlaw, laughing, “Just trying to kill that time for you.”

“We have complicated game plans, and my job is to study everybody else’s job,” Conley said. “And so, when things are complicated, sometimes they call on me to do it because they know that I know it. Sometimes you don’t know going into a week what you’re going to be playing, and you find out during the game, kind of like today.”

He said he didn’t feel doubt in that final drive for the same reason that he overcame any doubts about the future of his career. Conley proactively works on settling his mind.

“It’s funny, because when you’re on a team like this, the things that I work on mentally is making sure that my mind is in the right place all the time,” Conley said. “So I’m constantly checking myself on the sideline, making sure I’m thinking about the right things and that I’m in the right frame of mind.

“And every single time that your mind seems to deviate or shift, it’s time for you to take a deep breath and reset. But on that last drive, the look in everybody’s eyes — they wanted it. They wanted that moment to be on them. So, I don’t think [there was any doubt].”

“While the Lions’ linebackers are good near the line of scrimmage, the 49ers might be able to exploit those matchups in the middle of the field.

The 49ers face a challenge in keeping Purdy protected against one of the NFL’s better pass-rushes. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson led the way for Detroit with 11.5 sacks.

Glenn will disguise coverages and bring some pressures, such as safety Ifeatu Melifonwu’s blitz for a sack early in Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has stepped back into a prominent role after missing most of the season with a torn pectoral sustained in Week 2. He had an interception on Sunday.”

“Dre Greenlaw, LB, 89.9, 67 snaps.”