Report: Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury to his shoulder and doesn’t have a fracture

There’s no replacing Deebo Samuel if you’re the San Francisco 49ers. When he’s on the field, the Niners win. When he’s not, the offense doesn’t look the same. We saw that play out Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers when the Niners were missing something.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was on Good Morning Football Monday morning with the latest update regarding Deebo:

“My understanding is, there is no fracture in the shoulder of Deebo Samuel, which is good news. It was actually the same shoulder as last time, which he had a hairline fracture—missed a couple of games. But with all of the tests this time, they believe no fracture, which is good. As far as the actual status going forward, that still remains up in the air. The belief is this is not a major injury. Samuel got to work on rehab right after it happened, and he’s telling people he should be OK. More information as it comes in today.”

That’s excellent news that Samuel didn’t suffer another fracture in his shoulder. One extra day of rest may decide whether Deebo plays in the NFC Championship.

On NFL Network’s Gameday morning Sunday, Michael Irvin had this to say about Deebo’s shoulder injury: “He said this time around he does feel better. Last time he got hurt, he couldn’t lift his arm. He said this time he could, so that gives him hope that he’ll be good for next week.”

Kyle Shanahan speaks this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. PT, so we’ll have a concrete update then.