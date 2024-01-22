Lions sign Zach Ertz; will be without starting guard Jonah Jackson for NFC Championship game

The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Zach Ertz to the practice squad after tight end Brock Right suffered an injury. Ertz will likely be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

This will be the move that dominates the headlines as Ertz is a name many know, but ask an Arizona Cardinals fan what Ertz has left in the tank, and this wouldn’t be a concerning move. Any target Ertz takes away from Sam LaPorta is a win for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, “It doesn’t look real good for next week” for starting guard Jonah Jackson. That’s the real news here. Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, limiting him to 27 snaps. On 18 passing plays before getting injured, Jackson didn’t allow a single pressure.

Jackson’s backup, Kayode Awosiki, allowed a team-high seven pressures on 28 pass-blocking snaps, a 25 percent pressure rate. Vita Vea got the best of Awoski, generating four pressures in five matchups, per Next Gen Stats.

So, the Lions' offense takes a hit upfront, and that’s the last thing you want heading into a matchup where you’ll see Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead every play.