Offensive snaps and grades: Jauan Jennings steps up in Deebo Samuel’s absence

Well. That was an experience. The 49ers moved on to the NFC Championship game, but it wasn’t easy—credit to the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers found a way to get the job done and will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

Let’s look at the snaps and grades from Saturday’s thrilling victory.

Quarterback - Brock Purdy 64 (59.7)

Brock Purdy missed throws. Brock Purdy connected on throws. When it came down to the final drive, Purdy missed one throw on a drop by George Kittle. Leading a game-winning drive was the final “test” for Purdy. When it was all said and done, Purdy finished with better numbers than Jordan Love. 23/39, 252 yards, 6.5 yards per attempt, and a passing touchdown. It will take a strong person to move the goalposts on knocking down Purdy.

Running Backs - Christian McCaffrey 63 (65.2), Kyle Juszczyk 26 (36.8), Elijah Mitchell 1 (60.0), Jordan Mason 1 (60.0)

Ninety-eight rushing yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns are just another day at the office for Christian McCaffrey. The second touchdown clinched the 49ers trip to the NFC title game. McCaffrey had a long run of 39 yards on Saturday. Seventy-four of McCaffrey’s 98 yards were after contact. McCaffrey added seven receptions on 12 targets.

Wide Receivers - Brandon Aiyuk 64 (64.0), Jauan Jennings 40 (77.1), Chris Conley 25 (60.8), Ray-Ray McCloud III 18 (54.3), Deebo Samuel 9 (85.7)

Losing Deebo Samuel early in this game clearly affected the 49ers and their offensive game plan. Luckily, Jauan Jennings picked up the slack with five receptions for 61 yards. Jennings locked in the biggest third-down conversionon Saturday. Brandon Aiyuk played every snap and finished with three receptions for 32 yards. Chris Conley’s lone reception was clutch for 17 yards.

Tight Ends - George Kittle 62 (67.5), Charlie Woerner 10 (55.5), Brayden Willis 1 (60.0)

The lights were bright, and George Kittle continued to shine in primetime matchups. Four catches on seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown. One drop aside, Kittle finished with 20.3 yards per reception. Kittle led the team with yards after catch with 37.

Offensive Line - Aaron Banks 64 (58.0), Colton McKivitz 64 (63.4), Jake Brendel 64 (65.8), Trent Williams 63 (83.5), Jon Feliciano 54 (79.9), Spencer Burford 10 (62.6), Jaylon Moore 1 (60.0)

The offensive line allowed 18 pressures on Saturday. Aaron Banks and Colton McKivitz tied with five, followed by Feliciano with four. The right guard rotation is still in question, with Feliciano getting the bulk of the snaps while Burford sometimes flows in. Trent Williams led the line in PFF grade and pass blocking (79.5).