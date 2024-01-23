Brian Griese and Klint Kubiak interviewed for the Saints offensive coordinator position

It’s a copycat league, and when you have success, other teams won’t just come calling; they’ll come poaching. We saw that early on during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, but on the defensive side of the ball with Robert Saleh and, most recently, DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans took Bobby Slowik with him to Houston, and now Slowik is a hot commodity after flourishing during his first season as an offensive coordinator. Mike McDaniel led the Dolphins offense this season to a 70-point game. Statistically, Miami was the only team this season that was in the same ballpark as San Francisco.

Given their success, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the 49ers lose more of their staff this season. Nick Underhill, who covers the New Orleans Saints, tweeted that 49ers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brian Griese and Klint Kubiak interviewed for the Saints' vacant offensive coordinator position.

Griese only has two years of coaching experience but played in the NFL for a decade and was John Elway’s backup. For over a decade, Griese was an ESPN employee. As recently as 2022, he was in the booth in Monday Night Football. I wonder if you would have told him then that he’d be interviewing for an offensive coordinator job in the NFL in two years.

Kubiak interviewed for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position, but they filled that position with former Seahawks OC Shane Waldron.

It feels like we’re not far away, maybe a decade, from the NFL being one big Shanahan coaching tree.