One analyst believes ‘kicking should not be a part of the sport of football’

The divisional round has raised discussions about kickers and their importance. Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a potential game-tying field goal that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to escape with a victory. Green Bay’s Anders Carlson missed a crucial kick that would have extended the Packers’ lead in the fourth quarter before the 49ers completed their comeback.

Kickers have a thankless job. Some of the biggest NFL moments have come from kicks at the buzzer. Robbie Gould sent the 49ers to the NFC Championship game with a field goal as the clock hit zero at Lambeau Field. The list goes on for buzzer-beating kicks.

Former NFL player and current analyst Ross Tucker has a scorching take about kickers and how kicking shouldn’t be a part of football.

Tucker said on his podcast:

In all four games, the losing team missed a field goal that was within 50 yards. This is why I say it’s a flaw in the game and has nothing to do with kickers. I have a lot of friends that are kickers. Kicking should not be a part of the sport of football. Imagine, just for a second, we all got together and we were going to start from scratch and make the rules. OK, I got it. For 60 minutes, you will have a bunch of big, fast, strong guys. They’ll tackle, they’ll block, they’ll run into each other, they’ll hit, they’ll catch the ball, they’ll run with the ball, they’ll throw with the ball. Imagine if some guy was like, Oh, I have an idea, I have an idea. And then every once in a while, and a lot of times at the end of the game, let’s have a guy come in who does none of those other things and played soccer in high school, and he’ll kick a ball through these poles. Everybody else at the table would be like, What are you talking about? No, that’s a terrible idea. Yeah, that’s the way it is. Yeah, that’s what we have. That’s what we have. And it is so frustrating.

This is certainly a take from Tucker.

Listen to the full quote here: