49ers projected to have 11 total picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are focused on their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday, which could punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second time in the Kyle Shanahan era.

However, there could be some clearance about a key offseason topic that should help the 49ers: compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the number of minority coaches they’ve lost, as well as free agents who have departed for bigger contracts elsewhere, the 49ers are in a good spot when it comes to compensatory picks.

OverTheCap released their final compensatory projections for the 49ers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and has San Francisco landing the maximum of four comp picks for player losses.

The 49ers are projected to earn a third-round selection for losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They could’ve earned another for the loss of right tackle Mike McGlinchey, but they signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency and those two additions cancel each other out in the compensatory formula.

Elsewhere, the 49ers are expected to get a fifth-round pick for Samson Ebukam, who left for the Indianapolis Colts, and two sixth-round picks for the departures of safety Jimmie Ward, who went to the Houston Texans, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who moved to the Tennessee Titans.

That takes the 49ers to 11 projected draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is the full projected list.

Round 1: Own pick

Round 2: Own pick

Round 3: Own pick

Round 3: Compensatory pick (Jimmy Garoppolo)

Round 4: Own pick

Round 4: Cowboys pick (Trey Lance trade)

Round 5: Compensatory pick (Samson Ebukam loss)

Round 6: Compensatory pick (Jimmie Ward loss)

Round 6: Compensatory pick (Azeez Al-Shaair loss)

Round 7: Own pick

Round 7: Rams pick, via Broncos (Randy Gregory trade)

The 49ers seem well-set for the future and will finally have a first-round pick after missing out on the top round in each of the last two drafts, due to their trade-up in 2021 to select quarterback Trey Lance.

Additionally, they are missing out on their other third-round compensatory pick for the losses of Ran Carthon, the current general manager of the Tennessee Titans, and Demeco Ryans, the current head coach of the Houston Texans, due to their trade for Chase Young.

They’ve also lost their fifth-round pick as a part of last year’s Christian McCaffrey trade and their sixth-round pick as a part of the Randy Gregory trade.