Deebo Samuel won’t practice today but his shoulder is ‘feeling better’

The 49ers are about as healthy as any team can possibly be at this point in the season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the only player who won’t practice on Wednesday.

Shanahan said, “he feels better” and “It makes me feel better” about Deebo’s chances of playing on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. It’s worth noting that Wednesday has been more of a walk-through practice during the previous few weeks.

Samuel will likely remain questionable and have that injury designation for the NFC Championship. He’s also one of the players on the team who doesn’t have to practice all week and could still suit up on Sunday — especially with the importance of this game.

All we know about Deebo’s injury is that the X-rays were negative. Shanahan hasn’t provided much details about Samuel’s shoulder other than “It hurts.”

Thanks, coach.

Behind the scenes, the 49ers have a better idea of how healthy Samuel is. We’ll also know pretty early in the game on Sunday based on how involved Deebo is and how many touches he receives. Until then, it’ll be nothing but conjecture.