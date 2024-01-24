49ers Reacts Survey - Are you more confident in the 49ers offense or defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 49ers are one game away from Las Vegas and the Super Bowl. The Detroit Lions are the final hurdle in the 49ers’ way. Saturday’s matchup with Green Bay was very tense, and the 49ers moving on looked bleak. Aaron Jones was a force on the ground, and the offense wasn’t as explosive, especially when Deebo Samuel left the game.

When it came down to it, the 49ers defense and offense made the timely plays to pull off the comeback and advance to the NFC Championship. The 49ers were the epitome of “survive and advance.” In the postseason, the best teams are left standing, and every game will have tense moments.

The question is: Do you have more confidence in the 49ers offense or defense going forward?

The case for the offense is fairly simple. This weekend, there isn’t rain in the forecast. Rust could have possibly been a factor. The hope is that Deebo Samuel will be good to go on Sunday. The Lions’ secondary can be beaten. The 49ers offense didn’t turn the ball over, but the combination of weather, execution, and Green Bay defense had the team behind the eight-ball for much of Saturday. I’d expect a much better showing on Sunday.

As for the defense, the team allowed 21 points and forced two turnovers. After a rewatch, Jordan Love made some big boy throws early in the game, but the 49ers had plays where defenders lost their footing or committed penalties to extend drives. Ambry Thomas committed a pass interference penalty on third and forever. Tashaun Gipson was called for pass interference during a previous drive.

The Lions’ offense presents a stiffer challenge than the Packers, but again, I expect a much better showing. My biggest concern comes from the pass rush against Detroit’s impressive offensive line, but the field will be in much better shape.

Who do you trust more going forward? The 49ers offense or the 49ers defense?