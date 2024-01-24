49ers open practice window for DT Kalia Davis

Kyle’s update, 3:26 p.m. PT: Here’s the official practice report for Wednesday’s injuries:

DNP - DE Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

And here’s the Lions’ injury report:

DNP -G Jonah Jackson (knee)

TE Sam LaPorta (knee)

C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back)

WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

Jackson is likely out, according to Dan Campbell, while Ragnow will be far from 100 percent.

The 49ers are on the practice field today, and while Deebo Samuel is technically out, he has his jersey on and is working on the side of the field. His running mate, Brandon Aiyuk, said he believes Samuel plays on Sunday.

The 49ers announced that they opened the practice window for defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who is on the Injured Reserve List after suffering a high-ankle sprain on December 17. There’s no guarantee that the team will activate Davis before the NFC Championship game or even the Super Bowl. Still, it gives the team another body in practice and allows them to evaluate Davis.

Davis gave the team meaningful snaps in December when they were without Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave.

Defensive tackle is a thin position not only now but moving forward. The team relied on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Javon Kinlaw, and Kevin Givens as backups against the Green Bay Packers this past week. Neither of those players are under contract next year.