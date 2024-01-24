Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach had multiple interviews with NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh had initially had a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, but that was rescheduled for a later date.

Harbaugh won’t be coming to the NFC, as various reports have confirmed that he’s the newest head coach for the Chargers.

Harbaugh, 60, has won wherever he’s been as a coach. From the University of San Diego to the Niners and winning the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines this past season, Harbaugh is the definition of a winner.

There still may be animosity for some when you bring up his name, as the breakup between Harbaugh and the 49ers wasn’t pretty.

Harbaugh’s deal with the Chargers is for five years. It’ll be interesting to see who he surrounds himself with, as Los Angeles doesn’t have a general manager. One would think the Chargers gave Harbaugh Carte Blanche like the Niners did Kyle Shanahan.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would join Harbaugh at the NFL level. But there’s still the offensive coordinator and the rest of the staff Harbaugh must fill out.

He knows football, and the best coaches in the NFL surround themselves with high-level talent. It’d be surprising if Harbaugh didn’t bring in the best coaches around.

We’ll see Harbaugh in the preseason as the 49ers routinely play the Chargers in the preseason.