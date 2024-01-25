49ers legend Jerry Rice makes bold statement about Brock Purdy ahead of Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers will be looking for another Super Bowl appearance when they face off against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

In their last outing, the 49ers edged past the Packers, despite seeing struggles from quarterback Brock Purdy and a defense that couldn’t stop Green Bay from moving the ball, but effectively kept them from scoring touchdowns.

Purdy will be looking to bounce back and he gets a favorable matchup with an average Lions defense, who has struggled to defend the pass this season, and also gives up a ton of explosive plays.

After a tough outing against the Packers that ultimately ended with a clutch game-winning drive, how will Purdy respond against the Lions with even higher stakes?

One NFL legend believes that it could be the best game that he’s played in his young career: former 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.

“I believe in Brock Purdy,” Rice said on Wednesday, via 95.7 The Game. “I love his intensity, his decision-making, all of those things. And I think he’s going to have his best football game this weekend.”

When breaking down Purdy’s game, Rice especially pointed out the quarterback’s composure, despite the constant narratives that float around, and added that it’ll be a good opportunity to silence doubters in the NFC Championship Game.

“I think Brock is so composed, even with all of this rah-rah stuff coming out about Tom Brady, and they wanted Tom Brady to be the quarterback for the 49ers,” Rice said Wednesday. “Brock is our quarterback, and I believe in him. And we’re about to go into the championship game, and the way he can shut [all the naysayers] up, is for him to go and win this football game.”

“I think the thing about Brock is his composure and how he executes that offense. And he’s fiery, man. He likes playing football for the San Francisco 49ers.”

Getting an endorsement from Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice is certainly high praise, but the matchup is present for Purdy to have a bounce-back game, especially with Lions head coach Dan Campbell prioritizing the run game as Detroit’s top objectively on the defensive end.

If Purdy can find a rhythm on the biggest stage of his career, he could excel with certain concepts, even without top receiver Deebo Samuel, potentially leading him to the first Super Bowl appearance of his career.