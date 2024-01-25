Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey are MVP finalists

The NFL released the finalists for the 2023 NFL MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers are well-represented.

Here are the finalists for Most Valuable Player:

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

No real qualms here. I may have subbed out Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for Dak. You can also make an argument that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill deserves to be in the conversation. But the best teams are rewarded, so these results aren’t surprising.

Here’s a look at the Offensive Player of the Year finalists:

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Lamar Jackson

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Christian McCaffrey

Dak Prescott

Isn’t it strange that Hill could very well win over McCaffrey despite not being an MVP candidate?

There were no finalists on the Niners for Defensive Player of the Year. The finalists were DeRon Bland, Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and TJ Watt.

The Coach of the Year finalists:

Houston Texans DeMeco Ryans

Detroit Lions Dan Campbell

Baltimore Ravens John Harbaugh

San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski

This is probably the worst list. The only coach listed who wasn’t supposed to have a winning season is Ryans. Everyone else was expected to win double-digit games. Shane Steichen and Sean McVay got hosed.

No 49ers player was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year or either of the offensive or defensive Rookie of the Year spots.