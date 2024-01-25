Good news: Deebo Samuel will be limited in practice today

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be limited during Thursday’s practice, which is a step in the right direction after Samuel did not practice on Wednesday. There isn’t a player who will miss Thursday’s practice.

Samuel practicing indicates that he’ll play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. If not, he’s trending toward playing.

There’s no other injury news to report, which is refreshing to say when the team is heading into the NFC Championship. Shanahan was taken aback by some of the questions he received regarding Brock Purdy’s play last week. Shanahan isn’t getting caught up in the results, which is what most of the questions were about.

He was asked how important the fans will be on Sunday. The reporter called it the 12th man, which Shanahan refuted by saying, “we don’t call it the 12th man here.” Here’s Shanahan on the crowd at Levi’s Stadium:

“Our crowd is very important. I think our crowd is the best in football. We love having home-field advantage. Our defense, more than anything. Our players coming out of the tunnel. We wanna win it here. It’s a huge deal. It affects everybody. I think always in sports, when it’s loud, that truly is an advantage. That truly messes up what one side of the ball will do. That’s why it’s important to be loud.”

Sunday will be the first road game for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in nearly a month.