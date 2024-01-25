NN Conference Championship Prediction Contest: 49ers and Lions fight for the title

The San Francisco 49ers quest for a Super Bowl title sets them up to square off against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. After narrowly escaping in the Divisional Round against the Packers, the Niners will face off against former division rival Jared Goff at Levi’s Stadium.

Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are Marc’s picks:

Ravens over Kansas City: It’s always hard for me to pick against Patrick Mahomes, especially when he’s an underdog. But rolling with Kansas City against a Bills team that is ultimately reliant on the great, but erratic Josh Allen, is a different beast than the Ravens. It sure feels like Super Bowl or bust for Lamar Jackson, and getting past Mahomes would further solidify his legacy.

Lions over 49ers: I lean toward the 49ers, but I’ve long believed the Lions were always the biggest threat to San Francisco. Deebo Samuel’s return could solve all of the Niners problems last week, but there’s no denying that the Packers gave them a scare. Jared Goff is flawed, and has long struggled in big games against the Niners, but that’s largely because of the team’s pass rush. The 49ers defense has been good, but the pass rush has not been as dominant as previous iterations of Shanahan’s squads. Had the odds been more even, I would have rolled with the 49ers, but +260 is just too favorable for Detroit.

Here are the two games to pick (times in Pacific):

Kansas City @ Baltimore, 12:00 PM

Lions @ 49ers, 3:30 PM