77 percent of 49ers fans have more confidence in the offense heading into the NFC Championship

As the 49ers sit on the doorstep of the Super Bowl following a thrilling comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, concerns grew surrounding the 49ers’ defense. Specifically, the pass rush boasts Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, and Chase Young.

Sure, the turf was slippery, but to be fair, Green Bay didn’t have the same footing issues. Also, Green Bay has a very good offensive line. Regardless, you have to expect more from the pass rush.

Seventy-seven percent of 49ers fans have more confidence in the offense than the defense moving forward. To be fair, the offense had its issues against the Packers. The final drive covers up everything because the team won. Deebo Samuel left the game, it was raining, and Brock Purdy missed some throws. Still, the offense did enough to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Samuel is on track to return for Sunday’s game, and the Santa Clara skies will be clear. The Lions’ secondary doesn’t pose as much of a challenge to the 49ers receivers. There’s good reason to expect the offense will bounce back.

If you’re looking for a silver lining with the 49ers defense, it is based on the pleasant weather for Sunday’s game. The 49ers allowed some chunk plays through the air due to lost footing. Those issues will not be there on Sunday.

The pass rush and the 49ers run defense will have to step up for the team to advance to the Super Bowl. The Lions will no doubt try to duplicate the push-and-pull runs used by the Packers, and Jahmyr Gibbs can execute them to the outside. Setting the edge is the key to limiting large gains on the outside runs.

The 49ers are seven-point favorites to defeat the Lions. Las Vegas is anticipating a better offensive showing from the 49ers. 49ers fans are as well.