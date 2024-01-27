49ers vs. Lions preview: Why the NFC Championship Game could be a shootout

The San Francisco 49ers will have their full arsenal at their exposure on Sunday, as the Deebo Samuel has been cleared to go, meaning that every one of the team’s top options will be available for the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco is facing off against the Detroit Lions, who possess an explosive offense of their own with a balanced approach, working off running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs on the ground and a plethora of weapons led by Amon-Ra St. Brown through the air.

While the 49ers have been known as a strong defensive team over the past few years, it could be a shootout between two top offenses on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed the 49ers’ conference championship matchup with the Lions, pointing out the talent on both offenses and detailing why Sunday could be a shootout instead of a slugfest.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

You can listen to The Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

With Deebo Samuel back in the fold, the 49ers will have him, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle to lead the way behind quarterback Brock Purdy on offense Sunday.

That’ll be important against a Detroit Lions team who allows the most yards in the NFL to receivers and the fifth-highest yards per reception, meaning that they’re prone to explosive plays.

Additionally, Detroit gives up the 10th-most receiving yards to tight ends, but the fourth-most yards per reception, showcasing, once again, their struggles against explosive-play threats.

The 49ers are a team based off explosive plays, which means that the formula for success through the air is there, especially when evaluating the Lions’ personnel in the secondary.

However, Detroit possess a top-tier offense of its own, ranking in the top five in passing yards, rushing yards, total yards, and points per game this season.

On the ground, the Lions have two different types of running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs that have their respective uses and bring together one of the league’s best rushing attacks behind a strong offensive line.

In the air, Detroit has multiple receivers that average nearly or over 15 yards per reception, as Jameson Williams (14.8 yards per catch) and Josh Reynolds (15.2 yards per catch), showcasing their affinity for explosive plays. Pile that on top of a high-volume wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions have a complete offense of their own.

With two high-octane offenses and some defensive struggles for both teams in the playoffs, it could be a shootout between the 49ers and the Lions on Sunday.