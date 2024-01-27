49ers TE coach Brian Fleury interviews for the Patriots offensive coordinator job

There’s a reset in New England as the Patriots have moved on from Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick. The new head coach, Jerod Mayo, has contacted a pair of coaches from Kyle Shanahan’s tree. Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was Green Bay Packers quarterback coach and pass-game coordinator in Green Bay before he went to Chicago.

And now, San Francisco 49ers tight-end coach Brian Fleury has 13 seasons of coaching experience on both sides of the ball. This is Fleury’s fifth season with the 49ers and his second as the tight ends coach. He was an offensive and defensive quality control coach previously. Before coming to the Bay Area, Fleury spent three years with the Miami Dolphins, working as a football research analyst and director of football research.

Tight end isn’t a position that requires multiple coaches, so the 49ers would have to promote one of their quality control coaches or go outside the building to hire a new tight ends coach.

It’s an excellent opportunity for Fleury and something that I’m sure he’s been working hard to get to. It’s about time George Kittle’s position coach earned some recognition.