The San Francisco 49ers announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV and linebacker Curtis Robinson were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Linebacker Oren Burks is on the injury report as questionable, so Robinson would take Burks’ place if he’s unable to play on Sunday. Burks played 13 special teams snaps in the Divisional playoff round.

Snead did not play last week. Instead, it was Chris Conley — who had a crucial catch on the game's final drive. Conley is more of a special teams player, given his speed. He played 14 snaps on special teams against the Packers. Snead did not play last week.

Is this move a sign that Kyle Shanahan expects the extra receiver to play more on offense instead of special teams? Deebo Samuel is off the injury report, but that doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent healthy. We’ll see if Samuel’s snap counts are impacted. Then again, it’s the NFC Championship. Deebo will be on the field with the ball in his hands.