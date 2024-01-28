The 49ers are NFC Conference Champions! Get all your gear here ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl! Having beaten the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Brock Purdy and co. have two weeks to prepare for the big showdown in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Now it’s time for you to put the work in by stocking up on NFC Conference Championship gear to wear for Super Bowl LVIII — whether you are watching the game live in Sin City, at a local Niners bar or from the comfort of your own couch. As always, Fanatics has a full collection of new products ranging from t-shirts and hoodies, to caps, bobble hats and commemorative footballs signed by Brock Purdy.

Once again, the Niners are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl ... let’s just hope Vegas brings better luck for San Francisco than they had in 2020 at Super Bowl LIV.

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Championship 9FIFTY snap-back cap No game day outfit is complete without a hip hat. This 49ers 9FORTY cap is the perfect addition to your Super Bowl LVIII ensemble. Plus the adjustable snapback closure means it will fit anyone. Fanatics

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Championship 9TWENTY cap in white The 9TWENTY cap in white is a great alternative to more traditional 49ers headwear thanks to its championship-worthy gold stitching circling the San Francisco logo. Fanatics

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Champions Men’s T-shirt This steel grey men’s t-shirt is the perfect winter wear for a February day in Las Vegas. The “all in” slogan as the swagger of Brody Purdy and the cool factor of Christian McCaffrey. Fanatics

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Championship Women’s T-shirt All the female 49ers fans out there in Niners Nation will love the flattering cut of this women’s t-shirt. Fanatics

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Championship long-sleeved t-shirt Whether you’re watching the Big Game in Northern California or Las Vegas, add some extra coverage in this slick long-sleeved t-shirt, boasting the signature “49ers are all in” mantra. Fanatics

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Championship hoodie No matter where you watch Super Bowl LVIII, this cozy hoodie will keep you snug, especially after dark. Fanatics

Fanatics 49ers NFC Conference Championship bobble hat New to the championship gear roster this year is a fluffy bobble hat that’ll look just as cool on the ski slopes as it does in a sports bar. Fanatics