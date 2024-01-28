Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship thread: A battle of the 2 best quarterbacks in the NFL

It’ll be the best team in the AFC against the best quarterback in the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship game.

The Ravens struggled against the surprising blitz-happy DeMeco Ryans in the first half. But Houston couldn’t sustain their defensive production in the second half as offensive coordinator Todd Monken dipped into the Greg Roman playbook for more quarterback runs. Lamar Jackson looked like the MVP.

The story continues to be Baltimore’s defense. That’ll continue against a Kansas City Chiefs team led by Patrick Mahomes. Their offensive outburst had been aided by leaky defenses. For all of Patrick Mahomes’ greatness, this isn’t a Chiefs offense that scares you. Travis Kelce is a shell of himself, and Rashee Rice is still a rookie.

Baltimore will prove today that they are the superior team in every phase and the Chiefs won’t get away with settling for field goals and costly turnovers against a buttoned-up team like the Ravens.