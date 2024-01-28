3 best prop bets for 49ers-Lions: Brock Purdy will air it out to Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers are a few hours away from another chance to play for the Super Bowl. The Detroit Lions stand in their way. The Niners are expected to win by more than a touchdown on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If that happens, the skill players will need to perform. Here are the three best prop bets for today’s NFC Championship game.

The ball is in Brock’s hands

A weird narrative leading up to this game was that Kyle Shanahan didn’t trust Brock Purdy and tried to take the ball out of his hands. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Purdy attempted more passes last week than he had all season. And this was Kyle Shanahan understanding the weather conditions and how little control Purdy had over the ball.

If anything, Shanahan showed that he trusts Purdy to lead the offense to a comeback in a playoff setting. The Lions are one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. This spot feels like the perfect get-right opportunity for the Niners’ offense and for Purdy to bounce back from scoring....24 points.

Brock Purdy Over 30.5 passing attempts

Airing it out to Aiyuk

If Purdy is going to throw it around 35 times, that volume has to go to somebody. We’re betting on Brandon Aiyuk to be the beneficiary. Deebo Samuel will be a popular prop since he’s off the injury report.

When teams play a lot of man-to-man coverage, Aiyuk is Purdy’s leading target. The number is 77.5, and Aiyuk can gain most of that on a few deep intermediate crossing routes. Add in a couple of third-down receptions, and Aiyuk hits this prop.

Brandon Aiyuk Over 77.5 receiving yards

Keeping up with Kittle

The Lions give up a bunch of yards over the middle of the field. They have a first-round linebacker who is a run-first player but struggles in coverage. Detroit’s nickel corner was also allowed the most yards at his position per target.

All of that, including the inevitable play-action shot to Kittle, points to a big day for the 49ers tight end.

George Kittle Over 60.5 receiving yards