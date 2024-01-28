49ers inactive list: No surprises; Deebo Samuel is active.

Oren Burks isn’t a name that a person who doesn’t root for the San Francisco 49ers would know, but he played 20 snaps at linebacker in a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Burks was unlikely to play with his shoulder injury. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco contradicted that report as Burks worked out on the field pre-game. Burks is active for the game.

There weren’t any other surprises on the inactive list. Deebo Samuel isn’t on the injury report, and the only reason Nick Bosa and Trent Williams didn’t participate in practice this week was because they had veteran rest days.

Here are the inactives for the 49ers:

QB Brandon Allen

WR Willie Snead

LB Jalen Graham

OT Matt Pryor

WR Ronnie Bell

CB Sam Womack

LB Curtis Robinson

The only question for this game is whether Ji’Ayir Brown starts at safety.

The Detroit Lions didn’t elevate tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster despite signing to the practice squad this past week.

According to Dan Campbell, Frank Ragnow was always going to play, barring any setbacks. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is without an injury designation. Same with edge rusher James Houston, who is the Lions’ version of Charles Omenihu.

Here are the Lions inactives:

WR Kalif Raymond

QB Hendon Hooker

S Trracy Walker

CB Steven Gilmore

DL Charles Harris

LG Jonah Jackson

DL Brodric Martin