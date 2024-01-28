Lions vs. 49ers first quarter thread: Fast starts are preferred

We hope to avoid surprises in the NFC Championship game like we saw in the AFC Championship game. Thankfully, the San Francisco 49ers have already had their scare. It’s real, and the Baltimore Ravens found out.

The Niners won’t have to worry about a slippery surface at Levi’s Stadium today. The Detroit Lions are an above-average offense, but they should see the best version of the Niners’ defense after last week.

Nick Bosa said during the week that the plan is to hit Jared Goff and make him uncomfortable. Goff has played in a comfortable game script for the past month. San Francisco will look to change that. Getting a stop on the first possession would go a long way.

Conversely, getting out in front of the Lions would, too. The ball should be in Brock Purdy’s hands, and he’ll be in a great position to have success against a shaky Lions defense.