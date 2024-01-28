49ers vs. Lions third quarter thread: The Niners should be ashamed of their first half performance

McCaffrey had a remarkable catch and run for 28 yards before scoring a touchdown to make the score 14-7. San Francisco forced a punt, but Purdy threw the ball into triple coverage over the middle of the field on third down instead of taking the sack and accepting the punt.

That’s who Purdy has been all of his career. It’s how he made the throw to Jauan Jennings on third down a week ago. But it comes back to bite the Niners here.

Detroit gained 16, 17, and 15 on their ensuing drive to take a commanding 21-7 lead. And how do the 49ers answer? By going three-and-out. Detroit had a chance to go up three scores in the first half with under five minutes to play in the first half.

The defense had another opportunity to get off the field on 3rd & 12, but the Lions caught both linebackers on the wrong side of the formation, and Jahmyr Gibbs raced to the edge for another first down. Then, on 3rd & 18, the defense gave up another first down.

The consistent theme here was Wilks playing soft coverage and letting Goff sit back in the pocket and pick the defense a part — which he did. Unsurprisingly, the Lions converted yet another third down before the half.

The defense held, but it was 24-7 at the half. The 49ers didn’t have any margin for error moving forward.