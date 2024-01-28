49ers vs. Lions 4th quarter thread: Win the quarter and go to the Super Bowl

The 49ers began the second half with the ball, putting it in their best player’s hands. Deebo Samuel’s reception put the Niners in the Lions’ territory, and a one-handed catch by Jauan Jennings on third down helped move the chains for the 49ers.

But, from the 25-yard line, McCaffrey didn’t touch the ball once, and the 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Moody’s kick was good this time, and the Niners trimmed the lead to 24-10.

The Lions had 4th & 2, and instead of making it a three-possession game, Campbell went for it. Goff’s pass was incomplete, and the 49ers had life.

Deebo gained 17 yards on first down. Purdy heaved a prayer that hit the Lions’ defensive back’s face mask and into the diving hands of Aiyuk. That gain of 51 put the 49ers on the 4-yard line before Aiyuk’s touchdown. It was 24-17, and San Francisco just needed a stop.

Gibbs fumbled on the first play, thanks to Tashaun Gipson. Arik Armstead recovered the fumble, and the Niners had a short field. Purdy scrambled for 21 yards, and a McCaffrey touchdown tied the game.

Down 17 at the half, the Niners had the lead within eight minutes. And now it was back on the defense to get a stop. They forced a three-and-out. Well, kind of. The Lions dropped a pair of easy first-down passes, but the 49ers weren’t complaining.