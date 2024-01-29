What a game. What a rollercoaster. The 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit to advance to the Super Bowl. It wasn’t an ideal situation, but in a do-or-die moment, the 49ers responded in the third quarter.

Let’s look at the snap counts and grades from Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Quarterback - Brock Purdy 66 (72.4)

What more needs to be said about Purdy? The second-year quarterback erased a 17-point deficit in an NFC Championship game. Purdy’s final line was 20/31, 267 yards, 8.6 yards per attempt, a touchdown, and an interception. Purdy finished with three BTT (big-time throws), a 9.7 percent BTT rate.

Running Backs - Christian McCaffrey 60 (67.7), Kyle Juszczyk 40 (66.0), Elijah Mitchell 6 (64.7)

McCaffrey finished with 90 yards on 20 rushes and two touchdowns. Finishing with 4.5 per rush and four receptions for 42 yards, McCaffrey missed only six snaps on Sunday. Mitchell scored the final touchdown on Sunday. Kyle Juszczyk had two receptions, but both were pivotal. Thirty-three yards for Juice and a sparkling toe-tap catch highlighted a great game for the fullback.

Wide Receivers - Brandon Aiyuk 56 (72.4), Deebo Samuel 51 (85.1), Jauan Jennings 28 (68.2), Chris Conley 8 (58.4), Ray-Ray McCloud III 3 (58.5)

Brandon Aiyuk hauled in a pass that bounced off a Lions defender’s facemask for the biggest play of the game. Aiyuk added two more receptions and finished with 68 yards and a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel returned with eight receptions for 89 yards and 9.9 yards per target. Jauan Jennings’s only reception was big as he hauled in a high pass with one hand as Purdy scrambled.

Tight Ends - George Kittle 64 (80.4), Charlie Woerner 11 (76.7), Brayden Willis 3 (60.0)

For much of Sunday’s game, Kittle wasn’t a factor in the passing game. But Kittle’s second reception, which went for 28 yards, was huge. Kittle finished with an 85.0 run-blocking grade on 29 run-blocking snaps.

Charlie Woerner finished with a 72.8 run-blocking grade on ten run-blocking snaps.

Offensive Line - Aaron Banks 66 (58.8), Colton McKivitz 66 (58.0), Jake Brendel 66 (73.7), Jon Feliciano 66 (56.4), Trent Williams 66 (90.2)

In the biggest game, Trent Williams finished with a clean sheet. Aaron Banks and Colton McKivitz allowed three pressures each. Jon Feliciano allowed two pressures, and Jake Brendel allowed one. Brendel finished with a 78.1 run-blocking grade, and Williams finished with a team-high 87.9 run-blocking grade and an 88.9 pass-blocking grade.