Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL and will miss the Super Bowl

We’re not turning the page to the Super Bowl just yet, but significant news will affect the San Francisco 49ers opponent. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, one of the most productive pass rushers for the Niners a season ago, suffered a torn ACL during the AFC Championship.

#Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL vs the #Ravens, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Omenihu was a huge part of KC’s defensive surge, recording 7 sacks and 2 FF in 11 games — and had a strip sack on Lamar Jackson that resulted in a turnover vs Baltimore.



Despite the quarterback, Kansas City’s defense is the best unit on their team. It’s the reason they’re in the Super Bowl and the best defense that Patrick Mahomes has had.

Omenihu missed the first six games due to suspension, but we all know his impact. The Ravens found out firsthand.

Kansas City’s defense took off with Omenihu. During the season's first six weeks, the Chiefs were 29th in rushing EPA allowed and 23rd in success rate.

They go from Omenihu to Mike Danna - a fifth-round defensive end out of Michigan. Danna ranked 114th among all edge rushers during the first six weeks of the season in win percentage, per PFF. He was graded 138th against the run. The Chiefs’ depth takes a massive hit heading into the biggest game of the season.