49ers defense snap counts and grades: Should we be concerned about Chase Young?

The 49ers’ defense came up big in critical moments to help the team erase a 17-point deficit and advance to the Super Bowl. Nick Bosa finished with two sacks, and Tashaun Gipson Sr forced a Jahmyr Gibbs fumble to set up another scoring drive. The defense didn’t start fast, but they did finish strong.

Let’s look at the defensive snaps and grades from Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Defensive Line - Nick Bosa 70 (80.2), Chase Young 56 (57.2), Arik Armstead 53 (42.9), Javon Hargrave 51 (59.3), Javon Kinlaw 22 (60.4), Kevin Givens 15 (33.2), Randy Gregory 14 (57.6), Sebastian Joseph-Day 5 (44.6), Robert Beal, Jr. 2 (58.4)

Eight pressures, two sacks, two QB hits, four hurries, and two tackles for Bosa on Sunday, as he stepped up in a big way, finishing with the highest pass-rushing grade of 78.5. Arik Armstead finished with four pressures, and Javon Hargrave finished with three. Javon Kinlaw finished with the second-highest pass-rushing grade at 70.1. The 49ers finished with 19 pressures, two sacks, three QB hits, and 14 hurries.

Linebackers - Fred Warner 72 (70.7), Dre Greenlaw 72 (61.3), Oren Burks 16 (37.9)

Seven tackles, four defensive stops, and a 42.9 completion percentage allowed in coverage for Fred Warner on Sunday as the all-pro made big plays when it mattered most. Dre Greenlaw exited briefly on Sunday with a stinger but contributed four tackles and only one missed tackle. On Sunday, missed tackles were an issue, as the 49ers missed nine tackles, with Warner getting dinged for two.

Secondary - Ji’Ayir Brown 72 (35.1), Tashaun Gipson Sr. 72 (65.9), Deommodore Lenoir 72 (55.4), Charvarius Ward 72 (73.7), Ambry Thomas 42 (35.9), Logan Ryan 14 (64.3)

Charvarius Ward finished with the highest coverage grade of 75.6 on Sunday while allowing one reception on one target. Deommodore Lenoir was right behind Ward, with only two catches allowed for 12 yards. Ambry Thomas briefly left the game with an ankle injury but allowed two receptions on four targets for 39 yards, and Ji’Ayir Brown allowed four catches on seven targets for 54 yards.